Petrobras Pasadena refinery alky unit malfunctions

HOUSTON, May 27 (Reuters) - An alkylation unit malfunctioned on Saturday morning releasing hydrofluoric acid at Pasadena Refining System’s 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Fire fighting equipment was used to suppress the hydrofluoric acid vapors, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The unit was depressured through the refinery’s flare system.

Pasadena Refining System is a subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).