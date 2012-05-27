FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras Pasadena refinery alky unit malfunctions
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras Pasadena refinery alky unit malfunctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 27 (Reuters) - An alkylation unit malfunctioned on Saturday morning releasing hydrofluoric acid at Pasadena Refining System’s 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Fire fighting equipment was used to suppress the hydrofluoric acid vapors, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The unit was depressured through the refinery’s flare system.

Pasadena Refining System is a subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.