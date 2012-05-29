FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says alky unit back in production
May 29, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Petrobras says alky unit back in production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Petrobras’s unit Pasadena Refining System said an alkylation unit was back in production at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Pasadena, Texas refinery.

There was a malfunction at the unit, which caused the release of hydrofluoric acid on Saturday

“There was no injury to the workforce and no damage to the environment. The pipe was repaired and the unit is back in production. No other unit was affected,” spokeswoman Sophie Gates said in an email. (Reporting By Soma Das, Shruti Chaturvedi; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

