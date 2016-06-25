Petron Malaysia says no supply disruption from Port Dickson fire

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Petron Malaysia said a fire broke out at its Port Dickson oil refinery on Friday, but there were no injuries or supply disruptions.

The fire started at 2100 local time (1300 GMT) and was put out two hours later, the company said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Petron Malaysia said it was assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the fire at the refinery, which has a capacity of 88,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Mark Potter)