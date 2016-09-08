FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE- Philadelphia Energy Solutions to reduce staff, benefits
September 8, 2016

REFILE- Philadelphia Energy Solutions to reduce staff, benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped words "seeks to reduce staff" in first
paragraph)
    By Jarrett Renshaw
    NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions
 told employees Wednesday it was slashing benefits and
seeks to reduce staff due to weak gasoline margins and high
costs for renewable fuel credits, according to a company letter
obtained by Reuters.
    The company said it would defer capital projects, including
planned autumn maintenance, along with additional work aimed at
meeting new federal regulations calling for lower fuel sulfur
levels. 

 (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)

