Philadelphia Energy Solutions plans Jan 2013 work on catcracker-source
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Philadelphia Energy Solutions plans Jan 2013 work on catcracker-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions,
a joint venture between Carlyle Group Sunoco Inc,
plans to perform six to eight weeks of planned work in January
2013 on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its
330,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, a source
familiar with operations said on Monday.
   The 90,000 barrel per day unit in the Girard Point section of
the refinery will be shut for work.  The refinery, comprised of
two plants, has total gasoline-making capacity of 138,500 bpd,
according to government data. The 48,500 bpd unit at the Point
Breeze section of the plant will remain operational.

