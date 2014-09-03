FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips begins FCCU overhaul at Sweeny, TX refinery
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Phillips begins FCCU overhaul at Sweeny, TX refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 began a planned overhaul on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Wednesday at its 247,000 barrel per day (bpd) Sweeny, Texas refinery, according to energy intelligence service Genscape.

Phillips had filed notice with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that it would begin planned work on the 78,000 bpd FCCU as required every five years.

Genscape said the FCCU was shutting down and vent consistent with a shutdown. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.