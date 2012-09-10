FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66 Bayway refinery workers ratify contract
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Phillips 66 Bayway refinery workers ratify contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Union members at Phillips 66
 Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey ratified a
three-year contract late Friday, with 52 percent of membership
voting in favor. 
   The new contract for the 288 Teamster members of the plant
does not take effect until midnight October 1, 2012 but the
parties started negotiations early as a precaution in case the
contract was not ratified.  
    Union leadership recommended the contract be accepted. But
several members of the union expressed displeasure with some of
the work rights and quality of life changes in the new contract.
 
   A spokesman for Phillips was not immediately available for
comment.

