Phillips 66 Bayway refinery workers ratify contract

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Union members at Phillips 66 Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey ratified a three-year contract late Friday, with 52 percent of membership voting in favor. The new contract for the 288 Teamster members of the plant does not take effect until midnight October 1, 2012 but the parties started negotiations early as a precaution in case the contract was not ratified. Union leadership recommended the contract be accepted. But several members of the union expressed displeasure with some of the work rights and quality of life changes in the new contract. A spokesman for Phillips was not immediately available for comment.