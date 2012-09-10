FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 Bayway refinery workers ratify new contract
September 10, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 Bayway refinery workers ratify new contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Contract ratified in close vote
    * Contract comes into force Oct. 1


    By Janet McGurty
    NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Phillips
66's Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, have
ratified a new three-year contract, with 52 percent of
membership voting in favor, the union said. 
    "We are used to having 85 to 90 percent (approval)," a union
source said of historical voting patterns at the plant. "This
was eye-opening."
    The new contract for 288 Teamsters union members at the
plant was ratified on Friday and takes effect Oct. 1. The two
sides started negotiations early as a precaution in case the
agreement was not ratified.  
    Union leadership recommended the contract be accepted, but a
large block of union members expressed displeasure with some of
the work rights and quality-of-life changes in the pact.  
    A spokesman for Phillips 66 was not immediately available
for comment.

