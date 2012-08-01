FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66 says will keep Alliance refinery
August 1, 2012

Phillips 66 says will keep Alliance refinery

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Wednesday that the company will keep its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

The company in December said it was looking to sell the 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, which processes light-sweet crude, for the right price. However, increased cut-price U.S. onshore light-sweet shale oil output has made the plant more valuable, the company said.

In its second-quarter earnings release on Wednesday, Phillips 66 said it has decided to keep the refinery “as Gulf Coast sweet crude feedstock costs are expected to improve over the long term.”

In May Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland told Reuters that if the price were not right for “a good export platform,” the company would keep it.

