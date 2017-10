HOUSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66's 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery shut the hydrocracking unit on Friday due to an equipment failure, according to a notice filed with California pollution regulators. "Equipment failure at the unicracker required shutdown and flaring," according to the notice filed with the Contra Costa County Health Department Hazardous Materials Program, which released the notice on Tuesday.