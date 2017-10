May 4 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported that a flare gas recovery compressor tripped at its 356,000-barrels-per-day joint-venture Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, according to a filing with state regulators posted on Friday.

“Compressor is back on line now which should resolve the issue,” the filing said.

The refinery is a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Calgary-based Cenovus Energy.

or go to )