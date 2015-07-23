Phillips 66 Alliance, Louisiana refinery hit by power blip- Entergy

July 23 (Reuters) - The Phillips 66 Alliance refinery in Belle Chase, Louisiana, was hit by a power outage on Thursday, according to the power provider Entergy Corp’s website.

Entergy expects power to the 247,000 barrel-per-day plant to be restored by 7 PM local time (2148 GMT) on Thursday.

Phillips 66 was not immediately available for comment.

Industry intelligence firm Genscape has reported the shutdown of the entire refinery. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Ken Wills)