FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 Alliance, Louisiana refinery hit by power blip- Entergy
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 23, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Phillips 66 Alliance, Louisiana refinery hit by power blip- Entergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The Phillips 66 Alliance refinery in Belle Chase, Louisiana, was hit by a power outage on Thursday, according to the power provider Entergy Corp’s website.

Entergy expects power to the 247,000 barrel-per-day plant to be restored by 7 PM local time (2148 GMT) on Thursday.

Phillips 66 was not immediately available for comment.

Industry intelligence firm Genscape has reported the shutdown of the entire refinery. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.