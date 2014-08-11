Phillips 66 reports FCCU shutdown at Borger, Texas, refinery

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 :

Phillips 66 reported its unit 29 fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shutdown to repair process piping at the Borger, Texas, refinery

The work began on Sunday and it expected to end on Aug. 25

The No. 40 FCCU at the refinery will undergo maintenance from Aug. 10 to Aug. 27, 2014

Refinery capacity: 146,000 barrels per day Source: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filing