June 1 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported sulfur dioxide emissions due to a flaring event at its 120,200 barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with California Emergency Management Agency said the release at the San Francisco Bay-area refinery would not pose threat to local residents.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.