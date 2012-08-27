FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Seibu Oil starts refinery maintenance Monday
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 27, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Seibu Oil starts refinery maintenance Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Seibu Oil Co Ltd, a Showa
Shell Sekiyu KK group refiner, started maintenance at
its sole 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Yamaguchi refinery in
western Japan on Monday, Showa Shell said.
    Seibu Oil closes the 120,000 bpd crude distillation unit
(CDU) at the refinery once every four years for scheduled
maintenance. The major turnaround is expected to end in late
September.
    Seibu Oil is owned 38 percent by Showa Shell.

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.