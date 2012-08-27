Japan's Seibu Oil starts refinery maintenance Monday

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Seibu Oil Co Ltd, a Showa Shell Sekiyu KK group refiner, started maintenance at its sole 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Yamaguchi refinery in western Japan on Monday, Showa Shell said. Seibu Oil closes the 120,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery once every four years for scheduled maintenance. The major turnaround is expected to end in late September. Seibu Oil is owned 38 percent by Showa Shell. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)