Japan's Seibu Oil to restart CDU after maintenance
September 28, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Seibu Oil to restart CDU after maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Seibu Oil Co Ltd, a Showa
Shell Sekiyu KK group refiner, is expected to restart
its sole 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit
(CDU) at its Yamaguchi refinery in western Japan by early next
week following planned maintenance, Showa Shell said on Friday.
    The unit (CDU), which is shut once every four years for
scheduled maintenance, has been shut since Aug. 27, but the
exact date for restart has not been set, a Showa Shell spokesman
said. 
    The major turnaround is expected to end in late September,
Showa Shell, which owns 38 percent of Seibu Oil, said last
month.

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)

