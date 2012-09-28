Japan's Seibu Oil to restart CDU after maintenance

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Seibu Oil Co Ltd, a Showa Shell Sekiyu KK group refiner, is expected to restart its sole 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Yamaguchi refinery in western Japan by early next week following planned maintenance, Showa Shell said on Friday. The unit (CDU), which is shut once every four years for scheduled maintenance, has been shut since Aug. 27, but the exact date for restart has not been set, a Showa Shell spokesman said. The major turnaround is expected to end in late September, Showa Shell, which owns 38 percent of Seibu Oil, said last month. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)