Shell Martinez refinery reports pressure release valve upset
August 15, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

Shell Martinez refinery reports pressure release valve upset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported a failed pressure release valve resulted in the release of hydrogen sulfide at its 156,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery, in a filing with state pollution regulators on Tuesday.

A malfunctioning unit released heavy black smoke and was shut down at the refinery, according to the Contra Coast County Health Department Hazardous Materials Program.

On Monday, a fire on the hydrocracking unit (HCU) at the refinery was extinguished.

