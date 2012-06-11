FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell restarts Scotford, Alberta refinery unit
#Energy
June 11, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

Shell restarts Scotford, Alberta refinery unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was restarting an unspecified unit at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a notice on a community information line.

The startup might result in intermittent flaring for the next two days, the company said.

There was no production impact associated with the activity, it added.

A small fire on Thursday had knocked off a production unit at the adjacent Scotford oil sands upgrader facility.

Shell’s Scotford facility consists of an upgrader and a refinery. The upgrader uses hydrogen-addition technology to upgrade bitumen into a wide range of synthetic crude oils. A significant portion of its output is sold to the Scotford refinery. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
