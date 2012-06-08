CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Fire shuts unit at Shell's Alberta upgrader

(Company corrects facility to upgrader from refinery in 1st paragraph)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 (Reuters) - A small fire shut down a production unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Scotford oil sands upgrader in Alberta on Thursday, though there should be “no material impact on production,” a spokesman said on Friday.

The afternoon blaze at the 255,000-barrel-a-day plant was quickly brought under control and other areas of the plant were operating normally, Shell spokesman David Williams said in an email. He did not provide additional details.

“The unit has been safely shut down and is secure,” Williams said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bob Burgdorfer)