FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Fire shuts unit at Shell's Alberta upgrader
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 8, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Fire shuts unit at Shell's Alberta upgrader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects facility to upgrader from refinery in 1st paragraph)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 (Reuters) - A small fire shut down a production unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Scotford oil sands upgrader in Alberta on Thursday, though there should be “no material impact on production,” a spokesman said on Friday.

The afternoon blaze at the 255,000-barrel-a-day plant was quickly brought under control and other areas of the plant were operating normally, Shell spokesman David Williams said in an email. He did not provide additional details.

“The unit has been safely shut down and is secure,” Williams said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.