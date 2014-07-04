Japan Showa Shell shuts CDU for unplanned repair work

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - A unit of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said on Friday it had shut the 155,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Yokkaichi refinery at the end of June for unplanned repair work.

There was a small fire on Thursday afternoon while the company was repairing the heat-exchange equipment of the No.3 CDU, said an official at Showa Shell Sekiyu’s unit Showa Yokkaichi Sekiyu Co, which operates the refinery.

That fire was not expected to have an impact on the planned restart of the CDU in mid-July, the official said. There was also no impact on the operations of the refinery’s other 100,000 bpd No.2 CDU and there were no injuries from the fire. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)