Japan Showa Shell restarts CDU after unplanned repair
July 11, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Showa Shell restarts CDU after unplanned repair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said it restarted the 155,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Yokkaichi refinery on Friday following unplanned repair work.

The CDU had been shut since the end of June and was set to be restarted in mid-July. There was a small fire on July 3 while the company was repairing the heat-exchange equipment of the No.3 CDU, but there was no impact on the overall repair schedule, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

