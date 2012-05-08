UPDATE 1-Wyoming refinery had flash fire alky unit Tuesday-police chief

(Adds detail)

HOUSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - A flash fire occurred in the alkylation unit at Sinclair Oil Corp’s 74,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming, on Tuesday, the town’s police chief said.

Sinclair Police Chief Jeff Sanders said four workers who were hurt “were working on something and it flashed. We had been informed that there were four workers with injuries from a flash fire on the alky unit.”

The company said four workers were taken to a hospital after a “refinery incident,” but Sinclair identified the affected unit as the gas recovery unit.

The company said there was “little to no damage” done to the plant, but declined to provide any further information about production or whether either unit was shut.

Sanders said the company called for ambulances for the injured workers when the fire happened, but it was out when emergency responders arrived.

The company declined comment on the nature or severity of the workers’ injuries. The fire is under investigation, the company said.

The refinery had pair of fires last September that forced the plant to run at reduced rates while making repairs.

Earlier this year the company said the plant’s throughput had been boosted to 80,000 bpd after expanding the crude distillation and coking units, a hydrocracker and sulfur plants.