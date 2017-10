HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Three of four workers hurt in a flash fire on Tuesday at Sinclair Oil Corp’s 80,000 bpd Wyoming refinery remained hospitalized on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

The fourth worker had been released, spokesman Clint Ensign said.

The workers were hurt in the fire in the refinery’s gas recovery unit. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Richard Chang)