UPDATE 1-Fire-hit Wyoming refinery still operating-Sinclair

(Updates status of injured workers)

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Sinclair Oil Corp’s 80,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming, was operating on Wednesday after a flash fire in a unit injured four workers on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

“The refinery remains in operation,” Sinclair spokesman Clint Ensign said, declining to say whether the plant was running at reduced rates or if the affected gas recovery unit was shut.

He said later that three of the injured workers remained hospitalized on Wednesday, while the fourth had been released.

Ensign also said the plant’s alkylation unit was not affected. Sinclair Police Chief Jeff Sanders had said the fire was on the alky unit.

The company had said the fire caused “little to no damage” to the refinery.

Canadian heavy crude prices weakened further on Wednesday as the Sinclair refinery incident exacerbated fallout from a coker unit at Imperial Oil Ltd’s 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)