Sinclair to pay $3.8 million for Wyoming refinery pollution violations
August 20, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Sinclair to pay $3.8 million for Wyoming refinery pollution violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sinclair Oil Corp will pay $3.8 million in penalties and spend $10.5 million for pollution-control equipment at its Wyoming refineries to settle alleged violations of air pollution limits as agreed in 2008, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday.

The violations stem from exceeding nitrogen oxide emissions limits at its 74,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sinclair and its 24,500 bpd plant in Evansville.

The EPA also said the company failed to comply with requirements to operate and maintain a flare gas recovery system at the Sinclair refinery.

Sinclair entered into a consent decree on pollution controls in 2008 with the EPA and the U.S. Justice Department. The settlement is subject to a 30-day period for public comments and final court approval.

Reporting By Kristen Hays

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
