NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm, Carlyle Group, is in talks with Sunoco Inc to buy its 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

“Discussions are focusing on valuation and regulatory issues and there is no certainty that the talks will lead to a deal,” the source said.

Carlyle declined to comment while a spokesman for Sunoco was not immediately available for comment.