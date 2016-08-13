FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Several people injured in incident at Texas oil refinery
August 13, 2016

Several people injured in incident at Texas oil refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Several people were hurt on Friday in an incident at an oil refinery in southeast Texas, the local sheriff said.

Three or four people were injured at the Sunoco Logistics terminal in Nederland, Texas, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The circumstances of the incident were unclear. Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

"There is currently no danger to the area around the plant," the sheriff's office said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
