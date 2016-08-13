FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Seven injured in flash fire at Texas crude oil terminal
#Market News
August 13, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 3-Seven injured in flash fire at Texas crude oil terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with where injured were taken, background on terminal)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - A flash fire injured seven workers at a crude oil terminal in southeast Texas on Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire erupted while the workers were carrying out some welding at the Sunoco Logistics terminal in Nederland, Marcus McLellan, a spokesman for the sheriff's office told 12News.com.

Three workers were flown by helicopter to Houston-area hospitals to be treated for burns, while four were taken by ground transport to hospitals.

"We would like to reassure the public that there was no danger to residents who live near the plant," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Crude oil, condensate, naphtha, base and extract oils are stored at the facility, which has a total crude oil storage capacity of approximately 24 million barrels in approximately 130 aboveground storage tanks, according to the company. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

