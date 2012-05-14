FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunoco's Philadelphia CDU seen restarting later this week-source
May 14, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Sunoco's Philadelphia CDU seen restarting later this week-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc is still in the process of repairing the fire-stricken crude distillation unit at its 335,000 barrel per day refinery at Philadelphia, and expects to start the feed to the unit either Thursday or Friday this week, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

A hole was discovered in the unit, which was struck by fire last Thursday, which is located in the Girard Point section of the refinery.

A spokesman for Sunoco was not immmediately available for comment.

