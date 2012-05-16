FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sunoco to restart fire-stricken Philly CDU later Wed
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sunoco to restart fire-stricken Philly CDU later Wed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sunoco to restart crude unit at Phila refinery
    * Full rates expected by the weekend, source said

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK May 16 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc. will restart the
fire-damaged crude unit at its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery
in Philadelphia later Wednesday, said a trade source familiar
with refinery operations.	
    Following a fire last week, the crude unit at the Girard
Point section of the refinery was closed after a hole was
discovered in the unit.	
    Full rates were expected to be reached by the weekend,
according to the trade source.	
    A company spokesman said Sunoco does not discuss daily
operations at its refinery.
     Wholesale cash gasoline prices in the New York Harbor began
to slip on Tuesday as Sunoco was seen selling RBOB in the
market, according to gasoline traders.
     However, ultra-low sulfur diesel was slightly lower on
Wednesday after news of the plant restart, sources said.  
     Sunoco is in talks with Carlyle Group to keep the refinery
running.  Sunoco, looking to exit the refining business, has
said it will close the refinery at the end of July if no buyer
is found.
    Discussions center around Carlye running the refinery and
Sunoco keeping a non-operating in the plant, the largest on the
U.S. East Coast and the longest continuously operating refinery
in the country.

