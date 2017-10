NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - United Refining, which owns and operates a small refinery in Warren, Pennsylvania, is looking at the purchase of Sunoco Inc’s 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia, which is for sale.

“We are looking at it. We are not committed either way,” said John Catsimatidis, head of United Refining.

Sources familiar with Sunoco refinery operations said that United had been looking at the plant earlier this year but felt it unlikely that the sale would go through.