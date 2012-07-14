FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunoco restarted vacuum tower unit at Philadelphia refinery
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Sunoco restarted vacuum tower unit at Philadelphia refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc restarted a vacuum tower unit at the Girard Point section of its 330,000 barrel per day Philadephia refinery on Wednesday, according to a filing with city environmental regulators. In a filing made with the City of Philadelphia Air Management Service, the company said the T-5 vacuum tower at the 137 crude unit was started up on July 11. A vacuum tower is used to process heavier feedstocks and crudes into lighter petroleum products. On July 2, Sunoco and Carlyle Group said they had formed a joint venture -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions -- to keep the refinery operating as Sunoco looks to exit the refining business. The plant is the largest on the East Coast and the longest continuously operating refinery in the U.S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.