Sunoco restarted vacuum tower unit at Philadelphia refinery

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc restarted a vacuum tower unit at the Girard Point section of its 330,000 barrel per day Philadephia refinery on Wednesday, according to a filing with city environmental regulators. In a filing made with the City of Philadelphia Air Management Service, the company said the T-5 vacuum tower at the 137 crude unit was started up on July 11. A vacuum tower is used to process heavier feedstocks and crudes into lighter petroleum products. On July 2, Sunoco and Carlyle Group said they had formed a joint venture -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions -- to keep the refinery operating as Sunoco looks to exit the refining business. The plant is the largest on the East Coast and the longest continuously operating refinery in the U.S.