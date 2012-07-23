FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunoco's Point Breeze FCC unit down for work-source
July 23, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Sunoco's Point Breeze FCC unit down for work-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Sunoco shut down the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at the Point Breeze section of the 330,000 barrel per day refinery early Monday, according to a source familiar with operations.

There is no restart or repair timeline yet for the unit, the source said.

The refinery is the largest on the East Coast and the longest continuously plant in the U.S. It was scheduled for closure before Carlyle Group stepped to form a joint venture with Sunoco to keep the refinery open.

