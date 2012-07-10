FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Taiyo Oil to restart CDU after maintenance
July 10, 2012

Japan's Taiyo Oil to restart CDU after maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taiyo Oil Co Ltd said it is making preparations to restart the 88,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its sole Shikoku refinery in western Japan on Tuesday as scheduled.

The CDU has been shut since June 15 for scheduled maintenance. The company plans to shut its 32,000 bpd No.2 CDU at the plant from July 15 to Aug. 5 for maintenance.

The company is also conducting a maintenance turnaround on the plant’s 25,000 bpd residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) from June 15 to Aug. 11. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)

