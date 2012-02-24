FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesoro to shut Wash. refinery units for repair-filing
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 6 years ago

Tesoro to shut Wash. refinery units for repair-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp’s 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery plans to shut unidentified process units beginning on Friday for unplanned repairs, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

The refinery restarted an unidentified unit on Wednesday after a computer malfunction shut the unit on Tuesday.

The shutdown comes as West Coast refined products markets are reeling from the loss of production at BP Plc’s 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, the third largest on the West Coast, which was idled a week ago after a fire.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.