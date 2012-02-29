FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Two Tesoro WCoast refineries restarting units -sources
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Two Tesoro WCoast refineries restarting units -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp was restarting units at two West Coast refineries on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with operations at the refineries.

Tesoro’s 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California, was restarting units after a two-month planned overhaul, the sources said.

The company’s 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery was restarting units shut on Friday for unplanned repairs.

Spot market gasoline prices in the Pacific Northwest tumbled on Tuesday as the Tesoro refinery was bringing the units back into production.

Restart of the units at the Martinez refinery began last week, the sources said.

Spot market gasoline prices have weakened in the San Francisco market over the past several days.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.