Tesoro restarts Los Angeles-area refinery FCCU
July 17, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Tesoro restarts Los Angeles-area refinery FCCU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp’s restart of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Los Angeles-area refinery sent cash gasoline differentials down by 12 cents per gallon on Tuesday, traders said.

Tesoro has been conducting planned work at its 103,800 barrel-per-day Wilmington, California, refinery. The company did not specify which units were undergoing work, but traders said on Tuesday that the FCC taken down last week had been restarted, pressuring L.A. CARBOB differentials down.

L.A. CARBOB was seen done at 4.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Tuesday, down from 8 cents over on Monday.

