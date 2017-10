April 18 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp’s 97,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California and 120,000 bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington have completed planned maintenance, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The Anacortes refinery was undergoing work on unspecified units since April 2 while work at Wilmington started on Monday.