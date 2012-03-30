FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro says L.A. refinery completes maintenance
March 30, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 6 years ago

Tesoro says L.A. refinery completes maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp’s 97,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California has completed planned maintenance on several units and is running at targeted production levels, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

The refinery had shut the units on March 18.

“Planned maintenance activities at Tesoro’s Los Angeles refinery, at Wilmington, Calif., have been completed, and units are now running at targeted throughput,” Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said in a statement.

