FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small fire breaks out at SF Bay Tesoro refinery -county
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 6 years

Small fire breaks out at SF Bay Tesoro refinery -county

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - A small fire broke out early Wednesday morning as Tesoro Corp’s 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery continued the restart of production units following a two-month overhaul, according to the Contra Costa County Health Department.

The small fire in insulation on a unit broke out shortly after midnight Pacific time (0800 GMT) and was quickly extinguished with no injuries, according the Contra Coasta County Health Department Hazardous Materials Office.

The refinery was restarting a hydrogen plant on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.