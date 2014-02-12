FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Workers hurt, unit shut at Tesoro California refinery -sources
February 12, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Workers hurt, unit shut at Tesoro California refinery -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds unit identification)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Two workers were injured and a unit involved in gasoline production was shut at Tesoro Corp’s 166,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Martinez, California on Wednesday after a sulfuric acid release, sources familiar with the accident said.

The sources added that the alkylation unit was halted at the San Francisco Bay-area refinery following the chemical release that splashed workers, who were then sent to the University of California-Davis Medical Center.

The workers’ injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the sources said.

The company said a unit at the Golden Eagle refinery was stopped but declined to identify which one.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” company spokeswoman Tina Barbee said in a statement.

The alkylation unit uses acid to convert refining by-products into octane-boosting components that are added to gasoline.

The refinery’s sulfuric acid alkylation unit has a capacity of 15,000 bpd, according to IIR Energy data available via Eikon.

A minor fire at the refinery on Sunday during planned maintenance resulted in no injuries and did not affect production, the company said on Tuesday.

The Golden Eagle refinery, also known as the Avon refinery, produces motor fuels, including cleaner-burning California Air Resources Board gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as conventional versions of both fuels, according to its website. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston, Arpan Varghese and Nallur Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Terry Wade and Alden Bentley)

