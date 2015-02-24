FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tesoro resumes work at Martinez, California facility
February 24, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tesoro resumes work at Martinez, California facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details throughout)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp said it resumed work at its 166,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Martinez, California. The facility is currently idle and operating as a terminal for customer supplies.

Tesoro had previously announced a plan to shut the plant while workers represented by the United Steelworkers were on strike.

“They have resumed the Turnaround (TAR) work and are making plans for the safe restart of the facility,” Tesoro said on its labor information website. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

