Japan's Toa Oil sets dates for CDU shutdown from Apr

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co plans to shut the 65,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Keihin refinery, near Tokyo, from April 2 as part of checks with the refinery’s facilities, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The company plans to restart the unit on May 11, the source added.

The shutdown is necessary for the maintenance of the boiler and other facilities of its electricity wholesale unit, Genex Co Ltd, the source added.

Toa Oil is a group refiner of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , which has a 50.1 percent stake in firm.

On Sept. 20, the company halted crude refining at the 120,000 barrels per day CDU at the Keihin refinery to offset falling domestic demand.