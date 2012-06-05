FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Toa Oil shuts 65,000 bpd CDU due to problem
#Energy
June 5, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Toa Oil shuts 65,000 bpd CDU due to problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co has shut a 65,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit at its Keihin refinery near Tokyo due to a problem with at least one secondary unit, Toa Oil’s parent, Showa Shell Sekiyu , said on Tuesday.

The company restarted the CDU on May 15 after a planned maintenance. A Showa Shell spokesman declined to comment on when the CDU was shut or on when it was expected to resume operations.

Showa Shell has a 50.1 percent stake in Toa Oil. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

