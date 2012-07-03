FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Toa Oil restarts 65,000 bpd CDU after problem
July 3, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Toa Oil restarts 65,000 bpd CDU after problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co restarted a 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Keihin refinery near Tokyo on Monday after a problem with a 27,000 bpd flexicoker was fixed, Toa Oil’s parent Showa Shell Sekiyu said on Tuesday.

The company restarted the CDU on May 15 after planned maintenance, but it was shut again due to the problem with the secondary unit.

Showa Shell has a 50.1 percent stake in Toa Oil. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

