Japan's TonenGeneral to restart Kawasaki CDU -sources
June 8, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's TonenGeneral to restart Kawasaki CDU -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, is set to restart the 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000 bpd Kawasaki refinery, near Tokyo, in mid- to late-June after planned maintenance, industry sources said.

TonenGeneral acknowledged it has been conducting maintenance at the refinery’s oil processing units for about a month since mid-May, but declined to identify which of the three CDUs at the plant was currently shut.

