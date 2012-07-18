FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's TonenGeneral restarts Kawasaki CDU after delay
July 18, 2012 / 3:51 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's TonenGeneral restarts Kawasaki CDU after delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, said on Wednesday it restarted one of three crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 335,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kawasaki refinery near Tokyo late on Tuesday after a delay in planned maintenance.

The CDU, which had been under maintenance since mid-May, was originally expected to restart by early July, but the company had delayed the restart, citing an unspecified problem.

Industry sources say the CDU under maintenance is the 185,000 bpd No.2 CDU, but the company declined to say which it was. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

