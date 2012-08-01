FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan TonenGeneral raises residue cracking unit capacity
August 1, 2012

Japan TonenGeneral raises residue cracking unit capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK has raised the capacity of the residue hydrocracking unit, which processes low-priced heavy oil into lighter products, at its Kawasaki refinery by 3,000 barrels per day to 31,000 bpd, a trade ministry official said on Wednesday.

The change took effect on July 25, the official said. TonenGeneral is owned 22 percent by Exxon Mobil Corp.

Japanese refiners are required to notify the government when they make changes to existing capacity.

