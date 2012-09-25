FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's TonenGeneral shuts Wakayama CDUs for turnaround
September 25, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

Japan's TonenGeneral shuts Wakayama CDUs for turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, said on Tuesday it has shut the 38,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) and the 132,000 bpd No.3 CDU at its 170,000 bpd Wakayama refinery in western Japan for scheduled maintenance.

The CDUs are scheduled to be shut for around 45 days, a spokesman said. The company declined to comment on when the CDU maintenance started.

It also said it is preparing to restart the sole 156,000 bpd No.1 CDU at its Sakai refinery in western Japan after the CDU and some secondary units at the refinery were shut last week.

The company has been checking on the reason behind the unplanned shutdowns at Sakai refinery, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

