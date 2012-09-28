FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's TonenGeneral resumes normal ops of Sakai CDU
September 28, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's TonenGeneral resumes normal ops of Sakai CDU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, said it had resumed normal operations of the sole 156,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery in western Japan on Wednesday after an unplanned shutdown.

The company had said on Tuesday that it was preparing to restart the CDU and some secondary units at the refinery after an unplanned shutdown last week.

The company has been conducting a planned maintenance at its 170,000 bpd Wakayama refinery. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
